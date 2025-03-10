Over 13,800 ineligible people got money under central scheme in Rajasthan's Marwar Junction

Jaipur, Mar 10 (PTI) More than 13,800 ineligible people have received Rs 826.66 lakh through various installments under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi in Rajasthan's Marwar Junction assembly constituency.

Replying to a question asked by BJP MLA from Pali district's Marwar Junction Kesaram Choudhary during Question Hour, Minister of State for Cooperation Gautam Kumar placed the details of the amount transferred to these ineligible people.

He said applications of 13,858 ineligible people have been registered under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, who received Rs 826.66 lakh through various installments.

The minister informed that out of these 13,858 ineligible persons, the names of 13,720 persons are those who are not residents of those villages.

"After investigating the entire matter of making ineligible farmers eligible and giving benefits, disciplinary action will be taken against the personnel and officers found responsible," he said.

The minister said prompt recovery would be made from the ineligible persons.

An additional district collector has been appointed to investigate the case of improper transfer of funds under Kisan Samman Nidhi in Pali district, he said, adding action will be taken against the culprits after investigation.

He said after the cases of benefits given to ineligible persons in Pali between the years 2019 to 2023 came to light, FIRs were registered in Desuri, Marwar Junction and Rani on the instructions of the Pali district collector.