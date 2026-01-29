Over 1,400 complaints filed against e-commerce platforms in past 3 years: Rajasthan govt

Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Thursday informed the Assembly that its consumer dispute redressal commission and the state consumer helpline have been consistently receiving complaints against e-commerce and online platforms for the past three years.

Replying to a question raised by BJP MLA Deepti Maheshwari, the government said the state and district consumer dispute redressal commissions recorded 430 complaints in 2023, 530 in 2024 and 449 in 2025 against e-commerce and online platforms.

Of these, 196 disputes were disposed of in 2023, 285 in 2024 and 253 in 2025, the House was told.

The state consumer helpline also received 478 complaints related to e-commerce and online platforms in 2023, which increased to 704 in 2024 before coming down to 490 in 2025. Most of the complaints were disposed of, it added.

The government said the complaints largely pertained to issues such as data privacy, defective goods, non-refund of payments and misleading online advertisements, adding that steps are being taken to strengthen consumer awareness and ensure time-bound redressal.