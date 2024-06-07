Over 1,400 Delhi govt school students qualified NEET-UG this year, says Atishi

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) More than 1,400 students from Delhi government schools have qualified the NEET-UG this year, Education Minister Atishi said on Friday.

The results for the medical entrance exam National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) were announced by the National Testing Agency on Tuesday.

Atishi said at a press conference that 1,414 students of Delhi government schools qualified the NEET-UG this year.

The number has been increasing year after year. In 2020, a total of 569 students had qualified, Atishi said and added that this year's figure is almost two-and-a-half times higher. PTI NIT SLB SZM