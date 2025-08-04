Over 1,400 kgs of poppy husk seized from farm in Rajasthan's Nagaur

Jaipur, Aug 4 (PTI) Over 1,400 kgs of poppy husk was seized from a farm in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district and a person was arrested, police said on Monday.

The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth over Rs 2.16 crore, they said.

The action was taken following intelligence received by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), the police said.

Acting on the input, a team from Panchori police station raided a field in Bhed village where the accused, Shravanram Vishnoi, had allegedly concealed the contraband in 50 sacks, they said.

Vishnoi was arrested from the spot and later during questioning he told police that the consignment had been delivered to him three days ago by Dinesh Bishnoi from Bhavad village in Jodhpur district, they added.

The accused was allegedly set to deliver the consignment to Akha Ram Jat in Tankla village, the police added.

Senior officers said efforts are underway to trace and apprehend other suspects involved in the drug trafficking network, including Dinesh and Akha Ram. PTI AG NB NB