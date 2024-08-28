Over 1,400 people to get job on compassionate grounds in 9 months: Himachal CM

Shimla, Aug 28 (PTI) Dependents of more than 1,400 government employees who died in harness would be given job on compassionate grounds in the next nine months, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told the state assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a query in the House, Sukhu said 1,415 cases of job on compassionate grounds are pending before the government. He also said his government gave jobs to 180 people on compassionate grounds in the past 20 months.

The government would also consider giving class III jobs on compassionate grounds and a cabinet sub-committee headed by Education Minister Rohit Thakur would submit its report to the government in the next six months.

During the BJP government tenure, only class IV jobs were given on compassionate grounds, the CM added.

Intervening in the reply, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said his government gave jobs to 4,500 people on compassionate grounds.