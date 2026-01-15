Over 1,400 postgraduates, 5 PhDs applied at job exchange in 2024

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) More than 1,400 postgraduates, 1,342 diploma holders, and five PhDs applied at the Delhi labour department's employment exchange in 2024.

According to statistics, the employment exchange logged 21,000 registrations in 2024 — 13,997 from men, 7,025 from women, and 1 from a transgender person.

During 2023-24, Delhi's unemployment rate was 2.1 per cent, up from 1.9 per cent earlier On the education front, 10,069 applicants were either matric, higher secondary, or intermediate-level education in 2024, down from 30,527 in 2023.

A total of 19,941 applicants registered on the portal in 2024, down from 43,217 in 2023.

The highest number of graduates applying for jobs, 2,925, was in the arts, followed by 1,025 in the sciences in 2024. The number of science graduates applying in 2023 was 663, the data showed.

In 2024, 1,567 trade unions were registered in the national capital.

As of April 2025, the minimum wage for the unskilled category was Rs 18,456 per month and Rs 24,356 per month for graduates and above. PTI SSM VN VN