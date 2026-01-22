Over 14,000 CCTV cameras installed across Andhra: Chief secy

Amaravati, Jan 22 (PTI) Over 14,000 CCTV cameras have been installed across the state at key junctions and other high-traffic areas, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand said on Thursday.

He added that officials must ensure all cameras are functioning properly.

Reviewing the CCTV surveillance project, Vijayanand said the state government has set a target of installing one lakh cameras across Andhra to strengthen law and order.

"Over 14,000 CCTV cameras have been installed across the state to control crime, regulate traffic, and curb violations. The cameras are being continuously monitored by linking them to the Real-Time Governance Centre," Vijayanand said in a press release.

He directed district collectors to immediately resolve any power-related or technical issues affecting camera operations.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration S Suresh Kumar said more than 120 non-functional CCTV cameras in urban areas have been identified, and corrective measures are underway.

Work has also been assigned to install cameras at nearly 190 newly identified intersections, he added.

RTGS Ex officio Joint Secretary Mallika Garg said all CCTV cameras are continuously monitored by the Real-Time Governance Society, aiding police in crime detection and investigation. PTI MS SSK