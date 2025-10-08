Over 14,000 centenarians likely to cast votes this time in Bihar

Patna, Oct 8 (PTI) There are about 14,000 voters, who are more than 100 years old, in Bihar, according to data shared by the Election Commission.

However, the number of voters in the 'very senior citizens' category -- those aged 85 and above -- saw a sharp decline after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to data, there were 16,07,527 voters aged above 85 on January 1, which dropped to 4,03,985, following the SIR.

The number of female voters also reduced from 3.72 crore on January 1 to 3.49 crore after the SIR. The count for male voters fell from 4.07 crore to 3.92 crore. The number of voters belonging to the third gender category also reduced from 2,104 to 1,725.

Elections to the 243-member Bihar assembly will be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11.

The EC did not share district-wise age data or details of voters removed due to death.

Before the revision exercise began, Bihar had 7.89 crore voters. During the process, 65 lakh names were deleted, and the draft rolls published on August 1 listed 7.24 crore electors.

Subsequently, 3.66 lakh ineligible voters were removed and 21.53 lakh new ones added through Form 6 applications, taking the final figure to 7.43 crore.