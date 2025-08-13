Over 14,000 police personnel will be on Independence Day duty in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) More than 14,000 police personnel, including officers and members from specialised units, will be deployed in Mumbai on Independence Day to ensure peaceful celebrations and maintain law and order, officials said on Wednesday.

The police force has mobilised its personnel for security arrangements in view of the 69th Independence Day celebrations in the metropolis on Friday, an official said.

Besides flag hoisting, police are expecting multiple public processions on August 15 to mark the occasion, he said.

To maintain strict vigil at key sites, installations and facilitate peaceful Independence Day celebrations in the financial capital, more than 14,000 police personnel will be out on streets, according to the official.

As many as 11,682 police constables and 2,529 officers will be on duty across the metropolis. Security arrangements will be closely monitored by 39 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 17 DCPs and seven Additional Commissioners of Police, he said.

Besides them, personnel from Force One, SRPF (State Reserve Police Force), Quick Response Teams, Riot Control Police and Home Guards will be deployed at important places, he added. PTI DC RSY