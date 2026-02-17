Over 14.29 lakh kanals of state land retrieved in JK; nearly 3 lakh kanals remain encroached

Jammu, Feb 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir has retrieved more than 14.29 lakh kanals of state land across the Union Territory, while nearly three lakh kanals continue to remain under encroachment, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah informed the legislative assembly on Tuesday.

In a reply to a starred question raised by BJP's Sham Lal Sharma, Abdullah who incharge of the revenue department, said a total of over 17.27 lakh kanals of state land had been identified as encroached across Jammu and Kashmir.

Of this, over 14.29 lakh kanals have been successfully retrieved by the authorities, the chief minister said.

In Jammu division, out of 14 lakh kanals of encroached land, the government has retrieved 12.12 lakh kanals, leaving approximately 1.87 lakh kanals still under illegal occupation, he said.

In Kashmir division, Abdullah said authorities reported 3.27 lakh kanals under encroachment. So far, 2.16 lakh kanals have been reclaimed, while about 1.10 lakh kanals remain to be retrieved.

According to the figures, approximately 2.97 lakh kanals of state land remain encroached in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

In addition to this, there are forest land which remains under illegal occupation The figures indicate that over 82 per cent of the identified encroached land has been retrieved across the UT. However, close to three lakh kanals are yet to be cleared, with Jammu accounting for the larger share of both encroachment and recovery.

Meanwhile, the forest minister Javed Ahmad Rana informed the house that 19,496 hectares, i.e. 3.85 lakh kanals, of forest land in Jammu and Kashmir remain under encroachment as of December 31, 2025.

The minister gave the information in a written reply to a question raised by BJP’s Rajiv Jasrotia.

He said the department has initiated a series of measures to retrieve forest land from illegal occupation and prevent fresh encroachments.

Detailed surveys and demarcation of forest boundaries are being carried out to identify encroachments, and notices are issued to encroachers under the relevant provisions of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, directing them to vacate the land, the minister said.

He said vigilance has been intensified through joint monitoring by the Territorial Wing and the Forest Protection Force, and modern technologies such as remote sensing, GPS mapping, and drone surveillance are being used to strengthen protection of forest land.

The government emphasized that apart from eviction, restoration and preventive mechanisms are being prioritized to ensure that reclaimed forest land is safeguarded against future illegal occupation, the minister said.

With nearly 19,500 hectares still under encroachment, the department continues its enforcement and monitoring efforts across the Union Territory, he said. PTI TAS TAS NB NB