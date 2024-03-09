Over 1.43 lakh cases settled during year's first National Lok Adalat in J-K

Jammu, Mar 9 (PTI) More than 1.43 lakh cases were settled during the day-long National Lok Adalat across Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

A total Rs 51.62 crore was awarded as compensation or settlement in motor accident claims; civil, criminal, labour disputes; electricity and water bills cases; land acquisition; family matters; cheque dishonour and bank recovery cases, the official said.

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh, who is also patron-in-chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority, inaugurated the year's first National Lok Adalat at the district court complex in Srinagar.

According to information received from legal services institutions of various districts, of the 1,52,551 (1.52 lakh) cases taken up by 110 benches during the day-long National Lok Adalat at various courts across Jammu and Kashmir, 1,43,406 (1.43 lakh) were disposed of as settled and Rs 51,62,62,618 (Rs 51.62 crore) was awarded as compensation or settlement amount, the spokesperson said.

During the Lok Adalat, Chief Justice Singh inspected the different benches and interacted with the presiding officers, members of the benches, advocates and litigants.

A couple of matrimonial cases were settled on the spot with the intervention and advice of the chief justice, the spokesperson added.

The year's second National Lok Adalat is scheduled for May 11, he said. PTI TAS TAS SZM