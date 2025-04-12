Over 15 cars gutted in fire near Mini Secretariat in Gurugram

Gurugram, Apr 12 (PTI) Over 15 old vehicles that were past their expiry were gutted in a fire at the parking lot near Mini Secretariat here on Saturday afternoon.

The blaze was brought under control in 30 minutes by the fire brigade and 10 vehicles at the spot were saved from the fire, fire official Ajmer Rathi.

The burnt vehicles were those that had been confiscated by the confiscated by the Regional Transport Office following their expiry. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained, officials said.

Around 3 pm, smoke was seen coming from the vehicles and within no time, they turned into flames, Rathi said.

A fire tender from Bhim Nagar and two more from Sector 29 fire station were immediately dispatched to the spot, he said.

"It took about half an hour to control the fire. Vehicles that were close to the fire but could be saved. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained. Only after investigation will it be clear how the fire started," he said.