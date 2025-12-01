Over 1.5 cr digital life certificates generated by pensioners during special campaign: Centre

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Over 1.5 crore digital life certificates were generated by pensioners during a recently-concluded month-long special campaign, the Centre said on Monday.

Pensioners are required to submit a life certificate every year to continue receiving their pension. Earlier, these certificates had to be submitted only in physical format, which often caused inconvenience to senior citizens. Now, the same can also be done digitally.

The Department of Pensions and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) successfully concluded the digital life certificate (DLC) campaign 4.0 from November 1 to 30.

This initiative, launched to simplify the digital life certificate submissions, particularly for super senior pensioners, has set significant milestones by leveraging innovative technologies and widespread collaboration with all stakeholders.

"The DLC campaign 4.0 was the largest ever campaign conducted for improving pensioners' welfare in India, generating 1.54 crores of DLCs," said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Over 91 lakh DLCs, representing 60 per cent, were generated using face authentication technology, it said.

This groundbreaking technology proved particularly beneficial for elderly pensioners with faded fingerprints, differently-abled individuals facing mobility challenges and pensioners living in rural and remote areas, the statement said.

This achievement of the DLC campaign 4.0 reflects the growing acceptance of Aadhaar-based digital verification among pensioners, it added.

"Focused efforts led to the submission of a substantial number of DLCs by pensioners aged 80 and above, more than 11 lakh DLCs submitted. Banks and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) took the lead in delivering doorstep services for super senior pensioners," the statement said.

During the first DLC campaign in 2022, around 91 lakh life certificates were generated (1.41 crore DLCs by March 2023), it said, adding that, expanded to 100 cities, the second edition of the campaign launched in 2023 generated 1.17 crore DLCs (1.47 crore DLCs by March 2024).

In the DLC campaign 3.0 (2024), 845 cities were covered, and 1.3 crore such certificates were generated (1.62 crore DLCs by March 2025), the statement said.

"DD News and AIR (All India Radio), as also Sansad TV and print media PTI (Press Trust of India), PIB (Press Information Bureau), social media propagated the DLC campaign 4.0 widely," it added.