Over 1.5 crore voters in Delhi, 8.85 lakh more than 2019 Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Over 1.5 crore voters in the national capital, more than 8.85 lakh voters from the last polls, are eligible to vote on May 25, the election officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P Krishnamurthy said amongst the voters, 2.52 lakh are first-time voters. Over 82 lakh voters are men and more than 69 lakh are women, he said.

The number of third genders in this election is 1,228, he said.

The Election Commission has made facility of more than 13,000 polling stations at 2,627 locations. The gender ratio has also increased by 33 points to 851 this time from 818 in 2019, the election officials said.

According to the election office, a total of 1,733 cases were reported on cVIGIL application, and the authorities have disposed of 1,480 among them. Furthermore, of the reported cases, 252 have been dropped, and only one case is pending, it said.

As the electoral process progresses, 265 candidates have filed their 367 nominations. The deadline for the withdrawal of nominations is May 9.

Through cVIGIL application of the Election Commission, the citizens can report violation of model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls such as hate speeches by the politicians or the distribution of money and liquor.

The electoral population ratio has gone down from 72 per cent to 69 per cent. The number of overseas electors, service, and PwD (persons with disabilities) voters have gone up from 369 to 650, 11,005 to 12,702 and 4,0532 to 77,480 respectively, the election office said.

All preparations are in full swing for the Lok Sabha elections to be held on May 25 and comprehensive guidelines have been issued to the concerned district election officers to ensure a smooth and successful election process, he said.

Krishnamurthy highlighted a significant increase of 6.19 per cent (1,52,01,936) in the number of voters, with the number of male voters pegged at 82,12,794 and female voters 69,87,914 in Delhi.

There has also been a notable surge in the first-time voters, with 2,52,038 new voters added, marking the highest figure in the past five years.

"Moreover, there has been a commendable improvement in the gender ratio, witnessing 33-point increase from 818 to 851 within the last five years. Efforts to include transgender and third-gender voters have been fruitful, with the voter count rising from 669 to 1,228 since the last general election," he stated.

With 13,637 and four auxiliary -- including 2,891 critical -- polling stations at 2,627 locations to be set up in Delhi, 70 pink booths will also be set up, which will be handled by women officials only. Along with this, 70 model polling booths will be set up similarly, the officer said.

Over one lakh polling personnel will be engaged for the Lok Sabha polls. Additionally, 46 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, 78,578 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 home guards will be deployed for security arrangements across all polling stations in the city, Krishnamurthy said.

A total of 6,833 polling stations will undergo direct monitoring by the chief election officer's office and district election officers through a webcast, ensuring transparency and accountability in the electoral process, he said.

According to the data, the West Delhi constituency has the highest number of the voters 25,87,977 (13,70,398 male and 12,17,448 female), followed by Northwest Delhi 25,67.423, Northeast Delhi 24,63,159, South Delhi 22,91,764, East Delhi 21,20,584, Chandni Chowk 16,45,958 and New Delhi 15,25,071.

In the 2019 general elections, the highest number of voters -- 23,77,604 --were in the Northwest Delhi constituency, the data stated, adding that there were 1,84,075 voters above 80 years of age.

There are 97,823 voters who are over 85 years, and 77,480 PwD voters, it said.

In anticipation of possible heat waves on the day of voting, adequate arrangements have been made to ensure the comfort and safety of the voters, so that no voter feels any kind of discomfort due to the projected heat wave conditions on the polling day.

The election office has arranged 4,000 wheel chairs for the PwD voters. The pick-and-drop facilities for the senior citizens and PwD electors, sign language interpreters, posters to facilitate the deaf and hard of hearing voters, Braille/dummy ballot papers and voter assistance guide in Braille for the blind voters would also be there, the election office said.

"With a total of 8,000 volunteers, arrangements have been made for pick-up and drop off facilities for the differently-abled and senior citizen voters. There will be 4,000 wheelchairs at the polling stations to facilitate their participation in the electoral process," they said.

The CEO expressed confidence in the preparedness of all stakeholders and called for the active participation of citizens in exercising their democratic right to vote.

Polling for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held in the the sixth phase on May 25. PTI NIT NIT KSS KSS