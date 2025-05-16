Over 15 injured as bus overturns in Himachal's Solan district

Shimla, May 16 (PTI) More than 15 people including school children were injured when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus overturned near in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Friday morning, police said.

The accident occurred near Sariyang village when the pressure pipe of the bus burst while it was en route to Shimla from Sheelghat in Arki with more than 30 people on board, passengers claimed.

The driver rammed the bus on the hill side to save the passengers and the bus overturned after hitting the hill side. However, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, a police officer said.

The injured were taken to Arki civil hospital and are undergoing treatment, the officer said.