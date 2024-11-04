Over 150 booked for celebratory firing, obscene dance at wedding event in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) Police have registered a case against eight named individuals and around 150 unidentified people following a probe into a viral social media video showing celebratory firing and obscene dancing during a wedding event of a village head's son in Bareilly's Fatehganj West, police said on Monday.

The police visited Dhantia village to verify the video's authenticity and found that some individuals had organised a dance event on government land allegedly without permission where dancers performed to explicit songs while money was showered on them and illegal weapons were fired, Circle Officer (CO) Nitin Kumar said.

"After reviewing the viral video, we took action and filed an FIR under serious sections against the accused for unlawful display of weapons and creating a disturbance during the wedding ceremony on November 2 organised by village head Haris," he said.

Kumar said the case was registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. The accused named in the FIR were Haris, Arif, Wajid, Arbaaz, Zeeshan Haris, Rizwan Ahmed, Sabbua alias Arif, and Babu.

"Their actions led to chaos, endangered the lives of nearby residents, and created a climate of fear in the village and surrounding areas. Village head Haris had not obtained permission for the event," the CO said.

Meanwhile, Haris refuted the charges. He claimed that "only traditional dance was performed at the wedding and no obscene songs or dances were involved". PTI COR KIS RT RT