Over 150 countries now recognise Ayurveda as comprehensive healthcare system: Goa Governor

Panaji, Sep 23( PTI) In less than a decade, Ayurveda Day has evolved from a national observance to a global health movement, with over 150 countries now recognising it as a comprehensive healthcare system, Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju said on Tuesday.

Speaking during the 10th National Ayurveda Day celebrations at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Goa, Raju praised this year's theme -- Ayurveda for People and Planet -- as timely and relevant to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

"More than 150 countries now celebrate the day, recognising Ayurveda not just as an alternative therapy, but as a comprehensive healthcare system," he said.

He underscored the importance of preserving the authenticity of Ayurvedic knowledge while leveraging digital platforms like NAMASTE portal and AYUSH-HMIS, which enhance accessibility and evidence-based practice.

The Governor said Goa has the potential to emerge as a global hub for Ayurveda-based wellness tourism.

He commended the establishment of an Integrative Oncology Unit at AIIA in collaboration with Tata Memorial Centre, with an aim to integrate Ayurveda with modern oncology for holistic cancer care.

Raju called for a holistic approach in blending traditional medicine with Goa's biodiversity, emphasising that the preservation and promotion of local medicinal plants can stimulate employment and strengthen the regional economy.

He appealed for scientific validation of Ayurvedic therapies and emphasised ethical promotion grounded in research and tradition.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who was also present, emphasised the contemporary relevance of Ayurveda in tackling rising lifestyle-related disorders such as obesity, diabetes and stress.

He stated that the time-tested concepts of Dinacharya (daily routine) and Ritucharya (seasonal regimen) provide sustainable models for preventive healthcare.

Sawant referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concern over the growing prevalence of obesity and said Ayurveda offers simple yet powerful tools such as detoxification, balanced diet, herbal medicines, and yoga for promoting long-term wellness.

The chief minister highlighted the rich biodiversity of Goa, especially the Western Ghats and coastal ecosystems, which are home to many of the medicinal plants mentioned in classical Ayurvedic texts. He called for enhanced research, conservation, and commercial cultivation of these plants to strengthen Goa's place in the global Ayurvedic economy.

Sawant announced the signing of a tripartite agreement between the Government of Goa, Tata Memorial Centre, and AIIA for the creation of an Integrative Oncology Centre.

He added that this collaboration represents a progressive step towards combining traditional and modern systems of medicine.

In his keynote address, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, spoke about the growing global recognition of Ayurveda as a holistic healthcare system.

He described the decision to fix September 23 as the permanent date for Ayurveda Day as historic. The date aligns with the autumnal equinox, a symbol of balance in nature, which lies at the heart of Ayurvedic philosophy, Jadhav said.

He said this year's theme reflects the ministry's commitment to positioning Ayurveda not only as a healthcare science but also as a framework for planetary health and sustainability.

Jadhav highlighted the tremendous response to the 'Desh ka Swasthya Parikshan Abhiyan', which was launched on Ayurveda Day last year under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Over 1.29 crore citizens participated in health assessments using Ayurvedic parameters, supported by more than 1.8 lakh volunteers, including students, teachers, and doctors.

The campaign set five Guinness World Records and marked a new era of data-driven Ayurvedic research.

Jadhav noted that such initiatives are laying the groundwork for integrating traditional knowledge systems with modern healthcare to develop predictive, preventive, and personalised medical solutions.