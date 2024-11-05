Over 150 crore 'pink' tickets issued under Delhi govt's fare-free bus travel scheme: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Delhi government has so far issued more than 150 crore "pink" tickets under its fare-free bus travel scheme for women.

The former Delhi chief minister lauded the scheme and said lakhs of women are getting the facility of free bus travel through these "pink" tickets.

"It is good to know that more than 150 crore pink tickets have been distributed in Delhi buses so far, and every month lakhs of women are getting the facility of free travel through these pink tickets. Their savings are now becoming a support in meeting the needs of their family," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

He added that as a son of Delhi and an elder brother, it is his dream that every daughter and sister becomes self-reliant and realises her dreams.

Echoing similar sentiments, AAP's Delhi state secretary Reena Gupta claimed that there has been a 25-per cent increase in the number of regular women bus passengers, with 15 per cent new female riders.

In a post on X, Gupta said: "150 crore plus pink tickets issued by 2024, empowering women in Delhi along with a 25 per cent increase in regular women bus users and 15 per cent new female riders." This is the Delhi model of good governance and development under the leadership of Kejriwal and the AAP is here to serve, standing by the people of the capital and working for them every step of the way, Gupta added.

The "Pink Ticket" scheme was launched in October 2019. Under the scheme, no woman has to pay to travel on Delhi's public buses. However, women have the option of purchasing tickets if they wish to. PTI MHS RC