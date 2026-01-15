Over 150 NCC cadets to assist Arunachal authorities in disaster response

Itanagar, Jan 15 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh will soon have a strengthened disaster response support system, with 152 trained NCC cadets ready to assist authorities during emergencies, officials said.

The cadets recently completed their training at an annual camp at Dera Natung Government College here.

The camp was organised with a focus on disaster preparedness and emergency response, an official statement said.

The cadets received theoretical and practical training on disaster preparedness, basic search and rescue operations, first aid, casualty evacuation, and coordination with civil authorities, it said.

Special emphasis was laid on handling region-specific disasters such as earthquakes, floods, landslides, and cloudbursts, the statement said.

“The trained cadets are now prepared to assist civil authorities and local communities during emergencies,” it added. PTI UPL RBT