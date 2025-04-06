Over 150 vehicles gutted by fire at police yard in Delhi's Wazirabad

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) A fire broke out in a police 'malkhana' (yard) in northeast Delhi's Wazirabad area early Sunday, damaging over 150 vehicles, police said.

The blaze started around 4:30 am, prompting a swift response from the fire department.

A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames, they said.

The situation was brought under control by 6:20 am.

According to a police source, over 150 vehicles -- four wheelers and two wheelers -- were gutted by the fire.

Police have launched a probe to know about the cause of the blaze. Teams are also checking CCTV footage, the source said. PTI BM NB NB