Over 1,500 cops trained in life-saving CPR techniques in TN

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Jan 29 (PTI) Over 1,500 police personnel were provided training to enhance the lifesaving capabilities through a structured CPR-Basic Life Support training and certification programme, a city hospital said on Thursday.

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency life-saving procedure performed when a person’s breathing or heartbeat stops during cardiac arrest or drowning.

Through hands-on instruction in CPR techniques, Automated External Defibrillator (AED) usage, and standard emergency response protocols, police officers were now empowered to respond decisively and confidently to medical emergencies, even before ambulance services arrive, the hospital said.

"Over 10 categories of police personnel, including District Police Office staff, unit strength personnel, and Armed Reserve units, underwent the training," Meenakshi Mission Hospital & Research Centre (MMHRC) said in a release here.

Over 1,500 police personnel were trained through 20 structured training sessions conducted across multiple locations including Umachikullam, Melur, Thirumangalam, Usilampatti, Samayanallur, and Peraiyur, over a period of 24 weeks.

"The programme is one of the first initiatives of its kind in India and the first in Tamil Nadu. It commenced in August 2025 as part of a strategic partnership between the hospital and the Madurai district police," the release further said.