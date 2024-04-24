Over 1,500 healthcare staff to be deployed for upcoming Amarnath Yatra

Jammu, Apr 24 (PTI) More than 1,500 healthcare staff, including specialist doctors, will be deployed for the upcoming pilgrimage to 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Two 100-bedded hospitals, one each at Chandanwari-Pahalgam and Baltal, along with more than 100 medical centres would be set up from Lakhanpur to the cave shrine for the benefit of pilgrims, the officials said.

Health and Medical Education, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah chaired a meeting here to review the healthcare arrangements being put in place for the annual 52-day yatra, scheduled to commence on June 29.

The yatra takes place from the twin tracks - traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in the Anantnag district and a 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in the Ganderbal district.

Advertisment

A total of 55 medical centres, including six base hospitals with 100-bedded hospital each at Baltal and Chandanwari, 11 medical aid centres, 12 emergency aid centres, 26 oxygen booths, and 15 on-route facilities would be set up by the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir, officials said.

In addition, 17 on-route facilities will be kept on standby to address any emergencies, the officials said, adding 1,415 healthcare staff, including 173 specialists, 244 medical officers, and 998 paramedics would be deployed for the yatra.

Out of these, 754 will be sourced from Jammu and Kashmir, and 661 will be requested from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the officials said. PTI TAS TAS MNK MNK