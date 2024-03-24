Over 1,500 poll code violation complaints from Rajasthan registered on cVigil app in 7 days

Jaipur, Mar 24 (PTI) More than 1,500 complaints related to violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) from across Rajasthan have been registered on the Election Commission's cVigil app over the last week, a senior official said on Sunday.

Since the MCC came into force on March 16, more than 200 complaints are being received every day on the cVIGIL (Citizen Vigilance) app, said Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta.

A total of 1,515 complaints were registered on the app in the last seven days, he said.

"Out of the 1,515 complaints received in the last seven days, 546 were found correct by the returning officers and were disposed of within the stipulated time (of 100 minutes). Six complaints are still pending for decision by the investigating teams and returning officers while 789 complaints were dropped," he said.

At 241, the maximum number of complaints related to MCC violations were received from Tonk district. Of these, 218 complaints were found true and were resolved within the stipulated time, Gupta said.

Complaints received through this app are resolved within 100 minutes. In Tonk district, complaints were resolved in 7 minutes and 12 seconds on average, he said.

In Churu district, six complaints were resolved in 6 minutes and 16 seconds on average. In Hanumangarh district, six complaints were resolved in 2 minutes and 27 seconds on average.

The chief electoral officer said static surveillance teams have been deployed in all constituencies and therefore it takes a few minutes to resolve complaints.

"The team members remain in the field. When a complaint is filed on the app with location, the nearest team is immediately sent to the location and action is taken," he said.

Initially, complaints related to posters and banners are higher. Prompt action is being taken on such complaints, Gupta said.

As many as 642 complaints related to illegal posters and banners have been registered. Of these, 459 were found to be true and immediate action was taken.

Other complaints, like those related to the distribution of liquor or money, increase as the polling date gets nearer. The resolution of such complaints requires more time, the chief electoral officer said.

Any person can report MCC violations using the cVigil app.

Polling for 25 Lok Sabha seats of Rajasthan will be held in two phases.

In the first phase on April 19, 12 seats of Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur will go to polls.

The remaining 13 seats of Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.

The Bagidora assembly bypoll will also be held on April 26. The seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya left the party to join the BJP. PTI SDA DIV DIV