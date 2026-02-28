Over 15,000 teacher posts vacant in govt schools in Haryana

Chandigarh, Feb 27 (PTI) Over 15,000 posts of teachers are lying vacant in government schools in Haryana, nearly 5,000 of them in Nuh-Mewat, the state government told the assembly on Friday.

In a written reply tabled in the assembly in response to a question of Congress MLA Aditya Surjewala, Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda the state government is committed to fill up the vacant posts of teachers in a time bound manner.

"...but the procedure of direct recruitment and promotion takes some time in certain cases due to litigations. Therefore, the recruitment process is not completed in fixed time frame," the minister said.

The total number of vacant posts of teachers in government schools of the state as of January 2026 are 15,451, he said.

In Nuh-Mewat alone, the figure stands at 4,954, he said. There are 925 vacancies in Ambala, 1130 in Gurugram, 1,595 in Palwal and 1,721 in Yamunanagar district.

In response to another question raised by the Congress MLA, Dhanda said there is no government school without toilet facilities or drinking water in Haryana as of January 2026. PTI SUN SKY SKY