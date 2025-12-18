Over 1.56 lakh challans issued in Delhi in two months for PUC violations

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) More than 1.56 lakh challans were issued to people in Delhi over the last two months for driving vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, as enforcement was stepped up to curb vehicular emissions in the national capital, official data shows.

According to the data, action against vehicles without valid PUC certificates has more than tripled in the last three years. The number of challans rose from 2.32 lakh in 2023 to 5.98 lakh in 2024 and further to 8.22 lakh in 2025 till December 15.

Of the total, 1,56,993 challans, each carrying a fine of Rs 10,000, were issued during the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) period this year between October 14 and December 15. This accounted for a significant share of the 8.22 lakh challans under this category in 2025 till December 15.

Enforcement agencies also took against construction and demolition (C&D) waste violations. During the GRAP period, 545 challans were issued for transporting debris and related material without proper covering, an offence that attracts a fine of Rs 20,000.

The data also shows strict monitoring of commercial and goods vehicles at Delhi’s borders. During the GRAP phase, 2.90 lakh non-destined goods vehicles were checked, of which 8,682 were turned back.

Under directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management banning the entry of diesel commercial vehicles of BS-III and below from November 1 to December 15, enforcement teams checked 1.83 lakh vehicles. Of these, 1.80 lakh were allowed to enter, while 3,393 were turned back. A total of 429 such vehicles were issued challans within Delhi, officials said.

Traffic police data further shows that in 2025, 19,479 diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years respectively were impounded, compared to 11,916 in 2024 and 528 in 2023.

A senior police officer said checks were intensified at city borders, arterial roads and pollution hotspots, with special teams deployed round-the-clock to ensure compliance with GRAP norms.

He added that enforcement drives would continue in coordination with other agencies to ensure adherence to pollution control measures, particularly during the winter months.

The Delhi government has also banned the entry of non-Delhi private vehicles below BS-VI standards and enforced the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule, which came into effect in the capital on Thursday as part of intensified measures to tackle air pollution.

Under the rule, fuel stations have been instructed not to dispense fuel to vehicles without valid PUC certificates, with enforcement supported by police personnel, voice alerts and camera-based systems.