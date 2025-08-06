Over 15,700 public grievances resolved in 2 years: WCD ministry

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) More than 15,700 public grievances submitted through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) have been disposed of in the last two years, the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) said on Wednesday.

From August 1, 2023, to July 31, 2025, the ministry received 15,761 grievances, carried forward 414 pending cases, and successfully resolved 15,782 grievances, according to the official data shared by Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur.

"Ministry of Women and Child Development through Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) portal has received 15761 Public Grievances, brought forward (previous pending) 414 grievances and disposed 15782 public grievances during the last 2 years from 1st August 2023 to 31st July 2025," she said in a written response.

CPGRAMS, a 24x7 online platform managed by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances under the Ministry of Personnel, allows citizens to lodge complaints regarding public service delivery across any government department or state.

The minister noted that the Women Helpline (181), operational under Mission Shakti, has assisted over 1.06 crore women nationwide since its inception in April 2015.

The toll-free service operates round-the-clock and supports women in both emergency and non-emergency situations. PTI UZM UZM MPL MPL