Over 16 lakh people benefit from ‘Nalam Kaakkum Stalin’ health camps in TN: Minister

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), Jan 31 (PTI) Over 16.16 lakh people have benefited from the ‘Nalam Kaakkum Stalin’ special health camps conducted across Tamil Nadu since August last year, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Saturday.

The beneficiaries attended about 1,076 camps held so far, he said after inaugurating the Nalam Kaakkum Stalin camp at Ponmalaipatti in the district, in the presence of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and senior officials.

The healthcare initiative, launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin on August 2, 2025, provides advanced medical services for the early detection and treatment of diseases among the public.

Free consultations for 15 specialities, including general medicine and cardiology, along with diagnostics such as ECG, echocardiogram, and X-ray, were provided at the camps.

Speaking to reporters, Subramanian said 54,454 people benefited from 35 health camps held in Tiruchirappalli. PTI JSP SSK