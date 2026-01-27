Over 16 per cent reduction in crimes against women in 2025: Haryana Police

Chandigarh, Jan 27 (PTI) In the year 2025, crimes against women in Haryana recorded a significant decline of 16.26 per cent as compared to the previous year, the state police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Haryana Police, while giving top priority to women's safety, has achieved positive results through special drives, intensive monitoring and effective policing, it said.

"In the year 2025, crimes against women in the state recorded a significant decline of 16.26 per cent as compared to 2024, clearly reflecting the growing sense of security and trust among women," the statement said.

According to the statement, Director General of Police Ajay Singhal said that women safety has always been a priority for the Haryana Police, and the decline recorded in crimes against women in 2025 is proof that police strategies, field actions and technological measures are working effectively.

He stated that the Haryana Police's vision for the year 2026 will remain focused on further strengthening women safety, not only through crime prevention but also by reinforcing a sense of fearlessness and confidence among women.

The DGP appreciated police officers and personnel deployed across the state for their dedication, discipline and continuous efforts in reducing crimes against women, and congratulated them for their commitment.

According to the comparative analysis of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems data, a clear decline has also been recorded in serious crimes, the statement further said.

Cases of rape have reduced by nearly 25 per cent, attempt to rape by 33 per cent, molestation by around 16 per cent, cases registered under the POCSO Act by approximately 10 per cent, abduction and kidnapping by over 17 per cent, and sensitive crimes like dowry death by more than 11 per cent.

The Haryana Police has also shown effective performance in the disposal of crimes against women.

In 2025, the workout rate of crimes against women was recorded at nearly 98 per cent, clearly indicating that timely and stringent action was ensured against offenders.

Special drives were conducted across the state last year to control crimes against women.

Under these initiatives, the potential hotspots were identified and women police personnel were deployed in civil dress at such locations.

Effective action was taken against antisocial elements by women police teams which strengthened the sense of security among women.

In addition, special training was provided to women police personnel to enhance their operational efficiency, with special emphasis on prevention of crimes against women, communication with victims and feedback-based policing.

To further strengthen women safety, Haryana Police has also launched a Trip Monitoring System. Women travelling alone can register themselves through Haryana '112' (emergency response system) and avail of this facility, under which their movement is monitored till they safely reach their destination.

DGP Singhal has appealed to the people of the state that community participation is extremely essential for women safety.

He urged citizens to immediately report any incident of harassment, misbehaviour, violence or crime against women to 'Haryana 112' or the nearest police station.

He further appealed to citizens to adopt sensitive behaviour towards women in public places, keep a watch on suspicious activities and actively use government initiatives and services provided by the police related to women safety, so that a safe, respectful and fear-free society can be built. PTI SUN NB NB