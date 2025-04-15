Over 160 nominations filed for central panel posts in JNUSU elections

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) election committee has received over 160 nominations for the four central panel posts, while 250 students have filed their nominations for school councillor positions across 16 schools.

According to the election committee, 48 nominations were received for the post of president, 41 for vice president, 42 for general secretary, and 34 for joint secretary. In total, 165 candidates are in the fray for the central panel.

The nomination process concluded on Tuesday. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is Wednesday, following which the final list of candidates will be released after 3 pm.

"Total nominations received for school councillor posts are 250 for 42 seats spread across 16 schools," the committee stated.

JNUSU Election Officer Vikas Kumar confirmed that school-level General Body Meetings (GBMs) will be held on April 17 and 21, followed by the university-level GBM on April 22. The widely anticipated presidential debate is scheduled for April 23. No-campaign day will be observed on April 24.

Polling will take place on April 25 in two sessions: from 9 am to 1 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Counting will begin at 9 pm the same day, and final results are expected to be declared on April 28.

Among the political groups, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has named potential candidates, including Shambhavi Pramod, Anuj Damada, Kunal Rai, and others. After scrutiny, four candidates will be chosen for the central panel.

There is still no clarity over the presidential candidate from the Left alliance, with both AISA and SFI staking claim to the top post. While AISA has named Nitish, a PhD scholar from Bihar, as its nominee and is reportedly firm on contesting the president's post, SFI has fielded Gopika, a PhD scholar from Kerala, citing the need for increased women's representation.

Talks within the alliance are ongoing, but a final decision on a consensus candidate is yet to be reached.

As per official data, 7,906 students are eligible to vote this year, with women comprising 43 per cent and men comprising 57 per cent of the electorate. The election process, delayed due to legal and administrative hurdles, formally began with the release of the tentative voter list on April 13.

Last year's JNUSU polls, held in March 2024 after a four-year hiatus, saw the United Left alliance win three of the four central panel posts while BAPSA secured one. PTI MHS HIG HIG