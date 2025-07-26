Over 1,600 Kedarnath pilgrims evacuated safely as heavy rains lash in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag

Dehradun, Jul 26 (PTI) More than 1,600 Chardham pilgrims were evacuated to safety on Saturday as heavy overnight rains lashed Rudraprayag district, causing big boulders to slide down the hillside and block the trek route to Kedarnath near Gaurikund.

Water and debris also entered around a dozen homes in several villages of the district, Secretary Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman said.

Relief and rescue operations were launched from 6 am and continue, he said. There was no loss of human or animal life.

"It rained incessantly in the district between 1 and 4 am, flooding the streams whose waters entered about ten buildings in Chameli and Rumsi villages, Chamrara Tok and Vijaynagar area under Rudraprayag. Several roads were breached," he said.

Heavy stones and debris blocked a 30-metre stretch of the trek route to Kedarnath at a distance of about 50 metres from Ghorapadav in Gaurikund. Immediately, teams of the district administration, NDRF, SDRF and other related departments started relief work there.

The passengers were evacuated safely by making an alternative route. So far, about 1,600 pilgrims have been evacuated safely from Kedarnath. The process of evacuating about 700 other pilgrims is underway, Suman said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took an update on the situation from disaster management officials and gave them instructions to conduct relief and rescue operations at a fast pace, besides taking care of the pilgrims and their safety.

Disaster Management Department, as well as Revenue Department, Public Works Department, Police Department and Health Department got involved in relief and rescue work from 6:00 am.

Debris is being removed rapidly with the help of JCBs in the affected areas. Villagers, livestock and other affected people have been taken to safe places. The local administration is ensuring safe accommodation, food, medical and essential services by setting up relief camps. PTI ALM HIG