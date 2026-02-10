Over 1,600 people held on second day of drive against wanted criminals: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested over 1,600 individuals on the second day of the Operation Prahar-2, a drive against wanted criminals.

Police conducted over 2,700 raids at locations linked to wanted criminals, said an official statement.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Sunday had launched 'Operation Prahaar-2' with focus on nabbing the wanted criminals.

Sharing details, Special DGP Arpit Shukla said as part of Operation Prahaar-2, more than 2,000 police teams comprising around 12,000 personnel conducted raids at locations linked to wanted criminals across Punjab.

Sharing the outcomes, the Special DGP said that as many as 2,596 individuals were rounded-up of which 1,634 were arrested, including 53 proclaimed offenders and 534 preventive detentions.

Apart from this, 1,015 persons were verified and released after questioning.

People can anonymously report information related to wanted criminals and gangsters, and also share tips on crime and criminal activity, through the Anti Gangster Helpline number 93946-93946. PTI CHS NB NB