Over 16.56 lakh birds flock to Odisha wetlands this winter

Bhubaneswar, Jan 19 (PTI) More than 16.56 lakh birds of over 200 species were sighted during a mid-winter census carried out in three major wetlands - Chilika Lake, Bhitarkanika National Park and Hirakud Reservoir - across Odisha, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The bird census in three major water bodies was conducted on Saturday by over 200 dedicated participants, including forest staff, ornithologists, researchers, and trained volunteers, they said.

Separate teams meticulously surveyed the wetlands using spotting scopes, binoculars and data sheets to ensure the accurate identification and counting of birds, the officials said.

"According to the census report, altogether 11,27, 228 birds were counted in the Chilika Lake. This includes 3,43,226 birds alone at Nalabana, an avian paradise in the lagoon," an official said.

Advertisment

Of the total count, 10,87,226 were migratory birds of 109 species while the number of resident ones was 40,002 of 87 species.

The bird count in 2024 was 11,37,759 of 187 species, another official said.

“This year, there is a decrease of 10,531 birds in total, and there is a decline of 4,054 birds in Nalabana,” he said, adding that the highest of 2,01,926 Gadwall species visited the Chilika Lake, followed by Northern Pintail (1,93,394) and Eurasia wigeon (1,54,937).

Advertisment

However, a significant observation of the bird census is that there has been an increase in the number of species as compared to last year.

The number of species this year was 196, and the same was 187 species in 2024, the official said.

“The marginal decrease in bird population is probably due to high water level in the lake, resulting in less availability of mud flats for wader birds,” he said.

Advertisment

However, there has been a slender rise in the number of winged guests in the Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district this winter, according to the latest mid-winter census report released by the forest department on Sunday.

The number of visiting avian winter species has risen to 1,51,614 this year while 1,51,421 birds were counted last year in the national park, the official said, adding that there is a decrease in the number of species.

While 121 species of feathered guests had thronged the national park last year, the latest headcount spotted 118 species of birds.

Advertisment

Hirakud Reservoir in Sambalpur district also recorded the presence of 3,77,732 birds of 122 species against last year’s 3.42 lakh winged guests, the officials added. PTI AAM BDC