Over 17 lakh public grievances disposed during good governance week: Centre

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Over 17 lakh public grievances have been disposed of across states/Union territories during the ongoing good governance week, the personnel ministry said on Wednesday.

The week is celebrated every year from December 19 to 25 to further good governance in every part of the country.

This year, the good governance week has been organised across all the 36 states/UTs at the district and tehsil levels.

The events include disposal of applications to improve service delivery, redressal of public grievances on the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) and on state portals, organising special camps, sharing success stories on public grievance disposals and updating best governance practices on dedicated portals.

The CPGRAMS allows citizens to raise grievances against government departments online.

"So far, under this one-week programme, more than 1.5 crore service delivery applications have been processed and over 17 lakh public grievances have been disposed of across states/UTs through more than 32,000 camps and workshops," the ministry said in a statement.

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, will inaugurate a national workshop on good governance practices on Thursday to commemorate the birth anniversary of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

It will be the fifth national workshop on good governance practices.

As a culmination of this week-long programme, the workshop will also focus on the initiatives for increasing efficiency in decision making and outcomes of special campaign 5.0 for institutionalising Swachhata and reducing pendency in government. The special campaign is implemented from October 2-31 every year since 2021. Cumulatively (2021-2025), the special campaigns and monthly secretariat reforms covered 23.65 lakh campaign sites, 167.38 lakh files were weeded out/closed, 930.2 lakh square feet of space was freed for productive use and Rs 4,130.63 crore of revenue earned from disposal of scrap/waste/other items.

In the workshop, Singh will release the reports covering the best practices in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, including the assessment report of special campaign 5.0, annual report of CPGRAMS, and a compendium on reservation for ex-servicemen.

More than 1,000 officials from across states/UTs will also join the event virtually. PTI AKV ARI