Over 1,700 pilgrims leave Jammu base camp for Amarnath

Jammu, Jul 27 (PTI) More than 1,700 pilgrims left a base camp here for the Amarnath shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas amid tight security early on Saturday, officials said.

More than 4.45 lakh pilgrims have so far paid obeisance at the naturally-formed ice lingam at the 3,880-metre high cave shrine, they said.

The pilgrim footfall at the shrine is likely to surpass last year's tally of 4.5 lakh later in the day.

The 30th batch of pilgrims left Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar base camp at 3:25 am in a convoy of 63 vehicles under tight security, the officials said.

While 999 pilgrims will reach Pahalgam to undertake the pilgrimage through the traditional 48-kilometre route in Anantnag district, 772 have opted for the shorter but steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The 52-day annual yatra, which commenced formally on June 29, will conclude on August 19. PTI TAS SZM