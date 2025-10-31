Over 1,700 rules, procedures scrapped to make governance more citizen-centric: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Over 1,700 outdated rules and procedures have been scrapped in recent years to make governance more trust-based and citizen-centric, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

Addressing the 71st annual general body meeting of Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), chaired by the Vice President C P Radhakrishnan who is also the President of IIPA, Singh said that several reforms have been introduced in public administration to make governance more transparent, efficient, and responsive.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said that the IIPA is allying itself with Modi govt's shift from rule-bound to role-based governance.

For this purpose, the IIPA has undertaken major structural reforms in the last 11 years, and witnessed a major transformation to become a vibrant knowledge hub for future-ready governance in India, he said.

Referring to new collaborations, Singh said IIPA has expanded its outreach and engagement beyond the public sector by partnering with industry and academic institutions.

“We have worked with organisations like Tata Motors and Maruti to design training modules that bring together the best practices of the public and private sectors. When both move together, governance becomes more result-oriented and efficient,” he said.

Singh said IIPA is steadily evolving into an institution that not only trains civil servants but also contributes to shaping a governance culture focused on performance, inclusion, and innovation.

"The idea is to prepare institutions and individuals for the next generation of governance — one that is adaptive, accountable and people-driven," the minister said.