Over 17,000 metric tonnes of illegally mined coal seized in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills

Shillong, Feb 22 (PTI) The Meghalaya Police has seized over 17,000 metric tonnes of coal and 25.5 kg of explosive material in East Jaintia Hills district, as part of a crackdown on illegal mining and transportation, officials said.

The action comes after the February 5 blast at an illegal coal mine in the Thangsku area that killed 34 people and injured several others, prompting stricter enforcement and sustained police operations against unlawful mining activities.

East Jaintia Hills SP Police Pankaj Kumar Rasgania said the district police conducted the raid during the night of February 20-21, recovering 17,322 metric tonnes of illegally mined coal, and 25.5 kg of explosive material from abandoned mines.

No arrests were made during this operation.

Rasgania said 94 FIRs have been registered and 22 people arrested so far since February 5 in connection with illegal mining and transportation.

Following the blast, the state government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident and constituted a judicial inquiry commission to examine alleged enforcement lapses.

The Meghalaya High Court is also monitoring related proceedings, and has directed senior police officials to appear during hearings.

Officials said enforcement drives will continue across vulnerable pockets of East Jaintia Hills, with strict legal action against those involved in illegal extraction, storage, and transportation of coal. PTI JOP RBT