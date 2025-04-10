Over 18 lakh pilgrims visited Shakti Peethas in Himachal during Navratri

Shimla, Apr 10 (PTI) More than 18.85 lakh pilgrims visited the Shakti Peethas in Himachal Pradesh during the just concluded Navratri festival, police said on Thursday.

According to the data shared by the police, a maximum of 7.82 lakh devotees visited the Jawala Ji temple in Kangra district, followed by Mata Bala Sundri temple in Sirmaur (3.42 lakh), Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur (3.20 lakh), Baglamukhi temple in Kangra (1.30 lakh), Chintpurni temple in Una (1.23 lakh), Brijeshwari Devi temple (96,850) and Chamunda Devi temple (89,000) both in Kangra district.

Traffic data showed that 15,481 heavy motor vehicles, 66,996 light motor vehicles, and 55,718 two-wheelers entered these temple towns during the period, a statement issued by the police headquarters here said.

The Navratri festival was from March 30 to April 6.