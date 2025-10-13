Over 180 kg of cannabis seized in Punjab's Patiala

Ludhiana, Oct 13 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence recovered 187 kg of ganja (cannabis) from two cars in Punjab's Patiala, officials said on Monday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI sleuths intercepted two cars near the Shambhu Border Toll, GT Road, Patiala.

The search of vehicles led to recovery of 111 packets (59 from one vehicle, 52 from the other) wrapped with plastic tapes individually, containing cannabis, they said.

These packets were found secreted in specially made cavities in the floor of the said cars, the officials said.

The recovered 111 packets containing 187 kg of ganja, they said, adding that further investigation is in progress.

They said five persons travelling in these two cars with the contraband have been arrested. PTI COR CHS NB NB