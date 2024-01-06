Patna, Jan 6 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said services of more than 18,000 anganwadi workers, terminated on account of their taking part in a state-wide strike, will be restored.

Kumar gave the assurance to a delegation of anganwadi workers, which called on him at his official residence, requesting that the government consider raising the stipend paid to ‘Sevikas’ and ‘Sahaayikas’.

The CM told them that his government has been raising stipends of angangwadi workers from time to time, and “in view of your request a respectable hike will be made soon”.

As per the social welfare department, the ‘Sevikas’ get a stipend of Rs 6,500 per month, while the amount is Rs 5,900 for ‘Sahaayikas’.

He also told the delegation that anganwadi workers who had been relieved of services last year, for going on a strike which continued for more than two years, will be reinstated.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the number of anganwadi ‘Sevikas’ who would be reinstated was 10,203, in addition to 8,016 ‘Sevikas’ whose services will be restored. PTI NAC RBT