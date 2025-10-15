Over 18,000 bottles of codeine syrup seized; 2 men held from MP, Gujarat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 15 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have seized more than 18,000 bottles of codeine syrup, an addictive drug, and arrested two persons from Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat for their alleged involvement in its supply, officials said on Wednesday.

The syrup was seized from Dhule district in north Maharashtra and from Indore and Ahmedabad cities in MP and Gujarat, respectively, they said.

Last month, the city police's crime branch had registered an offence against 41 persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

During the probe, the police arrested Kalpesh Agarwal (38) from Dhule, Syed Nabi (37) and Dnyaneshwar Yadav, both from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. During their interrogation, they told the police about codeine suppliers, the official said.

"Accordingly, three teams of the city police were sent to Dhule, Indore and Ahmedabad, and they seized 18,360 bottles of the codeine syrup. They also arrested Durgesh Rawat (54) from Indore and Dharmendra Prajapati (32) from Ahmedabad) during this action," he said.

The duo was remanded in police custody till October 21, he said. PTI AW NP