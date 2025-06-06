Over 18,000 bottles of fake IMFL seized in Thane; four held

Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have seized more than 18,000 bottles containing spurious Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth over Rs 45 lakh, and arrested four persons in this connection, officials said on Friday.

The operation, which began on Wednesday night, continued till the next morning in Dombivli area in the district, they said.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav said, "Our officials received a tip-off that a gang was transporting low-grade IMFL from Goa to Thane. Based on this input, the police laid a trap on June 4." "Around 8.30 pm, a transport vehicle was intercepted at Govindwadi area in Dombivli and found to be carrying liquor bottles. However, the driver failed to produce any documents for the transportation," he said.

The investigation led the police to a house in nearby Sudamwadi area, where a huge stock of fake liquor bottles was found, he said, adding that two of the accused were found repackaging it with counterfeit labels of reputed liquor brands for sale.

"Searches were conducted from June 4 night till 10 am on June 5, and 18,290 bottles of spurious IMFL along with equipment used for forging labels, batch numbers and packaging material were seized," DCP Jadhav added.

The arrested accused have been identified as driver Srikant Bhagirath Tokde (27), his assistant Mandal Vakil Nivas (23), Ravi Santosh Tiwari (30) and Sanjit Hazari Yadav (19), he said.

"All four were found to be possessing the contraband. The vehicle used in transporting the liquor has also been seized," he said.

A case has been filed against them under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections 318 (4) (cheating) and 336 (2) and 336(3) (forgery) along with relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

They were produced before a local court, which sent them to police custody till June 9, the DCP said. PTI COR NP