Over 1.88 crore activities related to anaemia prevention held during Poshan campaign: Govt

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The central government said on Thursday that this year's nationwide 'Poshan Maah' campaign saw large-scale participation with over 1.88 crore events related to anaemia prevention were held.

In a statement, the Women and Child Development ministry said the campaign highlighted the importance of growth monitoring through crore events, ensuring early detection of stunting, wasting, and undernutrition.

The ministry said its use of the Poshan Tracker, a digital tool, has enhanced timely interventions in cases of malnutrition.

One of the standout aspects of this year's 'Poshan Maah' initiative was the emphasis on complementary feeding for children aged six months to two years, the ministry said.

With 1.45 crore activities were held to provide essential nutrition during the most critical stage of early childhood development, it said.

The integration of education with nutrition under the 'Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi' initiative saw 1.59 crore activities, merging learning with nutrition to create a holistic approach to child development.

Technology has played a pivotal role in the effective execution of 'Poshan Maah', with 1.08 crore activities leveraging digital platforms for better governance and monitoring, driving efficiency in the implementation of nutritional schemes, the statement said.

Recognising the link between a healthy environment and good nutrition, 73.20 lakh activities focused on environment protection were held, underscoring the connection between sustainable practices and improved dietary outcomes.

This thematic approach also embraced nutrition-specific interventions, such as promoting healthy eating and dietary diversity through 92.72 lakh activities aimed at educating communities about locally available nutritious food options, the statement said.

Mass sensitisation was a crucial part of the campaign, with 54.25 lakh activities geared towards raising awareness at scale, ensuring long-term behaviour change across communities, it said.

Poshan Maah 2024, with its multi-pronged approach, has not only addressed immediate nutritional concerns but also laid the foundation for sustained well-being through education, technology, and environmental protection, the ministry said.