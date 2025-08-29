Over 19 lakh citizens join Delhi's cleanliness drive; 11,500 kg waste collected so far

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) 'Dilli Ko Kude Se Azaadi', a month-long cleanliness drive launched by Delhi government that has been extended till October 2, has seen the participation of more than 19 lakh citizens, and collection of over 11,500 kg of waste so far, officials said.

As part of the campaign, more than 41,000 anti-defacement activities have been carried out, with around 770 metric tonnes of waste removed from the railway tracks, official data showed.

Between August 1 and 26, 55,481 saplings were planted, and 185 walls painted to spread the message of cleanliness, officials said.

More than 19 lakh citizens, officials and community members have participated in the drive aimed at making the city garbage-free and sustainable, they said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the campaign on August 1.

Initially planned as a month-long initiative, the chief minister extended the drive till October 2 after a review meeting with officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday.

As part of the initiative, cleanliness drives have been carried out at 917 locations, 1,322 toilets have been cleaned, and 412 night sweeping drives have been undertaken in the markets so far, MCD data showed.

The drive also resulted in the collection of more than 11,500 kg of waste, removal of encroachments at 302 locations, and clearance of 605 drains.

In addition, 1,322 cleanliness drives were organised in the colonies, 702 in parks and gardens, and 514 in residential localities, officials said.

The campaign also covered 1,413 schools and 262 slum clusters, they said.

The 'Dilli Ko Kude Se Azaadi' campaign aims to strengthen public participation along with government efforts to set an example in sanitation and cleanliness, the officials said. PTI NSM ARI