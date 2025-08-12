Over 1,900 applications for disability certificates under process at AIIMS, Delhi: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) More than 1,900 applications for disability certificates are under process at AIIMS, Delhi, with 1,148 pending in the Paediatrics Department and 755 in Psychiatry Department, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Responding to a question, Health Minister J P Nadda said that disability certificates to persons with disability (PwD) in the Neurosciences Centre at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi are issued after clinical assessment by a Medical Disability Board constituted for the purpose.

He explained that disability certificates to persons with intellectual disability (PwID) are issued by the Department of Paediatrics for applicants up to 18 years of age and by the Department of Psychiatry for applicants above 18 years.

"As on date, for issue of Disability Certificates/Unique Disability ID (UDID) card, 1,148 applications are under process in the Department of Paediatrics and 755 applications are under process in the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS, Delhi, including applications relating to PwID," Nadda said.

As per Rule-18(2) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (Amendment) Rules 2024, time period for issuance of the disability certificate is within three months from the date of receipt of application.

To make the process of issuance of disability certificates simple and hassle free for Divyangjans, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has notified Revised Disability Assessment Guidelines. It has issued simplified version of application forms, revamped the UDID portal and laid down SOPs for appeal against the decision of medical authority in case of dissatisfaction.

In AIIMS, Delhi, for public convenience, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department serves as single window system for issuance of disability certificate/UDID Card for PwD candidates, Nadda stated.

In coordination with Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, training programs for medical professionals on Disability Assessment Guidelines have been conducted at AIIMS, the minister said. PTI PLB KVK KVK