Over 19,000 quintals of illegally transported paddy seized in Chhattisgarh in two weeks

Raipur, Nov 17 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government has cracked down on illegal transportation of paddy and seized more than 19,000 quintals in separate cases in the last two weeks, officials said on Monday.

Paddy procurement from farmers at Minimum Support Price (MSP) started on November 15, ahead of which strict monitoring was underway, resulting in seizure of 19320 quintals being transported illegally into the state between November 1 and 16, an official statement said.

"To curb the inflow of paddy from neighbouring states, Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited (CG-Markfed) has set up check-posts in border districts and constituted task forces headed by district collectors. Besides, MARKFED's Integrated Command and Control Centre has also been conducting real-time surveillance of the procurement process," it said.

As per MARKFED's district-wise data, Mahasamund reported the highest seizure with 4,266 quintals, followed by Balrampur (4,139 quintals), Surajpur (1,750 quintals), Raigarh (1,201 quintals), and Jashpur (1,157 quintals), it said.

Other major seizures include 967 quintals in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) district, 869 in Kondagaon, 687 in Sarangarh-Bilaigarh, 607 in Rajnandgaon, 490 in Mungeli, 386 in Balodabazar-Bhatapara, 273 in Bilaspur, 253 in Korea, 250 in Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai (KCG), 240 in Surguja, 228 in Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB), 220 in Dantewada, 218 in Bastar, and 137 in Sakti, it said.

Smaller quantities were seized in Sukma (130 quintals), Balod (123), Gariaband (122), Janjgir-Champa (119), Kabirdham (90), Korba (85), Raipur (84), Dhamtari (72), Narayanpur (53), Durg (38), Bemetara (32), and Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki (27 quintals).

"The state government has reiterated its zero-tolerance approach towards irregularities and illegal activities in the paddy procurement process. Real-time monitoring through the Integrated Control Centre is helping ensure transparency, while police and district administration continue strict surveillance to prevent illegal transportation of paddy into the state," the statement added. PTI TKP BNM