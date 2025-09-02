Over 19,500 students got loans through Student Credit Cards in Bengal in 2024-25 fiscal: Minister

Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) An estimated 19,471 students availed loans through the Student Credit Card scheme in West Bengal during the financial year 2024–25, Education Minister Bratya Basu told the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a query by BJP MLA Manoj Kumar Oraon during Question Hour, Basu said thousands of students have already benefited since the scheme was launched in 2021.

“In 2024–25 alone, 19,471 students took loans using the Student Credit Card," he informed the House.

Under the scheme, a student can avail a maximum loan of Rs 10 lakh at 4 per cent simple annual interest from banks.

It covers expenses for secondary, higher secondary, madrasah, undergraduate, postgraduate, professional degrees and equivalent courses.

During the first half of the session, senior minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, who also heads the environment department, said the state has introduced a toll-free number (18003453390) to register complaints on pollution and violations of environmental guidelines.

"Curbing and combating pollution is very crucial and important, and I seek the cooperation of everyone, including MLAs, in this battle," she said. PTI SUS MNB