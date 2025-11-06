Over 2 cr enumeration forms distributed in Bengal as part of SIR: Official

Kolkata, Nov 6 (PTI) Over two crore enumeration forms have been distributed by booth-level officers in West Bengal since the beginning of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on November 4, an official said on Thursday.

Altogether 80,681 BLOs, deployed in 294 assembly constituencies for the enumeration process, have been visiting the residences of voters across the state to distribute the forms.

"More than 2.01 crore enumeration forms have been distributed in West Bengal up to 8 pm today," the official said.

On Thursday, BLOs continued their visits to electors' homes across West Bengal, the official added.

Around 7.66 crore enumeration forms have been prepared, and each voter will receive two copies - one to retain with a stamped acknowledgement, and one for Election Commission records.

The SIR is being conducted in West Bengal after a gap of 23 years. The last SIR in the state was held in 2002.

Asked about incidents of attacks on booth-level agents of political parties in different areas of West Bengal, the official said that reports were sought from the district officials concerned. PTI SCH BDC