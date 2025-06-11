Over 2 cr yoga enthusiasts register for month-long 'Yogandhra' in Andhra

Amaravati, Jun 11 (PTI) More than two crore yoga enthusiasts have registered themselves for 'Yogandhra', a month-long campaign in the run up to the International Day of Yoga on June 21, the Andhra Pradesh government said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the yoga day celebrations at Vizag on June 21.

As part of 'Yogandhra', the TDP-led NDA government has embarked on a campaign to create awareness about yoga, implementing a four-week-long campaign from May 29 to increase awareness among people.

"The month-long 'Yogandhra' campaign taken up by the government to increase people's awareness on yoga has exceeded the target (of registering two crore participants) 10 days in advance," said an official release.

The 2-crore registration mark was achieved on Tuesday night.

Along with the main yoga day event in the port city, the state government aims to clock a string of records with the participation of two-crore participants in yoga activities across the state.

As part of this effort, the government has already identified and registered over 1.3 lakh places across the state for yoga activities on June 21, the release said.

Meanwhile, 1,000 people participated in 'yoga on watercraft' (floating yoga) in the Krishna river in Vijayawada today. PTI STH KH