Over 2 kg cannabis seized at Chennai airport; woman passenger held

Chennai, Nov 16 (PTI) A woman who arrived at the airport here from Thailand has been arrested with more than two kg of cannabis worth Rs 1.01 crore, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on specific inputs, sleuths of the customs department intercepted the woman on November 15. She had arrived at the airport from Bangkok via Colombo.

Examination of her checked-in baggage led to the recovery of the contraband.

About 2.9 kg of cannabis, in an air-tight transparent packet concealed in the outdoor unit of an air-conditioner, was recovered from her, the customs department said.

"The seized goods are valued at Rs 1.01 crore in the illicit market. The contraband has been seized and the passenger was remanded to judicial custody under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act," it said, adding that further investigation was underway.