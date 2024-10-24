Over 2 kg of heroin seized in Amritsar, 3 smugglers held

Amritsar, Oct 24 (PTI) Punjab Police on Thursday said they have arrested three drug smugglers and recovered 2.15 kg of heroin from their possession.

Advertisment

Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the arrested smugglers have been identified as Jagroop Singh alias Jupa, a resident of Ranike village, Jagjit Singh and Jashanpreet Singh, both residents of Rangarh village, Gharinda Amritsar Rural.

Bhullar said preliminary investigations revealed that the three accused were directly in touch with Pakistan-based drug smuggler Kaali who were using drones to smuggle drugs across the border.

He said technical leads were developed in a professional investigation and an FIR has been registered.

Advertisment

Police received a reliable input that the three men had retrieved a huge consignment of narcotics and they are going to deliver it in the bye-pass area of Chheharta.

Police teams laid a trap and arrested the accused persons from the outskirts of Behalwar village, Gharinda Amritsar Rural.

Probe is on to identify people to whom they were to deliver the drug consignment, he said. PTI JMS CHS NB NB